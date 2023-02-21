Nigeria: FAAN Recruits 381 Cadets to Beef Up Security in Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has recruited 381 security personnel to beef up security and protect lives and property in the federal airports across the country.

Speaking during the passing out parade ceremony at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said the cadets who had received three months training, would be deployed in the various airports in the country.

He said the recruitment was in line with the administration's commitment to providing security in the aviation sector being one of the paramount areas of engagement in the country.

Represented by Captain Talba Alkali, a director in the ministry, Sirika said they also wanted to fulfill Annex 17 of the International Civil Aviation Organization requirements which is to maintain a secured aviation environment.

On his part, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the airport, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, said security of lives and healthcare were the top priorities of the sector, hence the need for recruitment of more personnel to support the sector.