Rwanda: Seven Riders Bow Out of Tour Du Rwanda 2023

With riders now taking Stage Three to Musanze, seven riders have so far crashed out of Tour du Rwanda 2023 due to various reasons.

A total of 100 riders from 20 teams were expected to attend the 15th edition of the international cycling race but the number reduced to 94 following Tea Algeria's last-minute withdrawal due to logistical constraints while Craps Lars of Soudal-Quick Step didn't start the race.

Wesley Mol of Bike Aid became the latest rider to pull out after failing to start the third stage from Huye to Musanze.

He joins Filippo Conca and Josh Charlton (Great Britain) were both forced to abandon after they were involved in a crash in the peloton that was heading to Gisagara during Tuesday's stage while EF Education rider Toby Perry crashed out after suffering from a collarbone injury in Monday's breakaway.

Other riders who abandoned the race include May Stars duo Brhame Abel (MayStar) Simon Aytsegeb Aron (MayStar) and Goetham Alex (South Africa) who were also involved in an accident on their way to Gisagara on Tuesday.

Out of 94 riders who started the Tour du Rwanda, only 87 riders are still in the running as they take on the longest stage from Huye to Musanze, through Kigali, on a distance of 199.5 kilometres.

Ethan Vernon is leading the peloton to Musanze with his yellow jersey after two consecutive stage triumphs in opening and second stages in Gisagara and Huye respectively becoming the first British rider to win two stages in Tour du Rwanda.