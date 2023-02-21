Gambia/Tunisia: Gambia U-20 to Amuse Tunisia U-20 in Africa U-20 Youth Championship Today

The Gambia U-20 team will today - Tuesday - 21 February 2023 entertain Tunisia U-20 team in their opening Group C fixture of the 2023 Total Energies Africa U-20 Youth Championship at the Alexandria Stadium at 2pm.

The Young Scorpions won bronze medal in the 2021 Africa Total Energies Africa U-20 Youth Championship following their 4-2 post-match penalty shootouts victory over Tunisia, after regulation time ended goalless in their third-place play-off match played at the Olympique Stadium in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The Gambia U-20 team will resolute to thump Tunisia U-20 team to clasp the significant three points.

Tunisia U-20 team will affray to overwhelm The Gambia U-20 team to grasp the vital three points.

Meanwhile, Zambia U-20 team will play against Benin U-20 team in the other Group C fixture of the continent's bi-annual cadet biggest football jamboree at the Alexandria Stadium at 7pm on the same day.

Both countries will fray to beat each other to snatch the significant three points.

