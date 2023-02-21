Gambia: Seedy Njie Views Darboe's Comments As 'Threat to Peace'

Deputy spokesperson of the National People's Party (NPP) and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Seedy S.K. Njie, has termed Lawyer Darboe's statements made during a rally at Gunjur in Kombo South as alarming and a threat to national security.

Ousainu Darboe, a veteran lawyer and former vice president, is reportedly quoted, among other statements, as having stated that he or the United Democractic Party (UDP) might declare their own results in the upcoming local government elections if their perceived factual results happened to be at variance with those which would be officially announced; hence he warned the president against anything obscure.

"I admit that UDP made some mistakes in the presidential election when we didn't have people at the collation centres. We are going to have a representative at all the collation centres so that nobody cooks up any figure or gives wrong information to the people regarding our own votes," Darboe said at the Gunjur rally.

He emphasised that his party will make sure all the votes are properly tabulated and counted. He said if what they have defers from the president's total, they will announce their own results in the Local Government Election.

According to Seedy Njie, "we found those statements alarming and as threat to the socioeconomic development of the country and to the peace and stability of the country," NNP deputy spokesperson Seedy Njie said during a press conference held on Sunday specifically in response to the veteran politician, ANM Lawyer Ousainu Darboe of the UDP.

"We have also found that his statements are full of fallacy and are recipe for violence and chaos as we prepare to conduct the local government elections for April 14 and May 20 respectively," he added, saying: "As a party under the leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow, which is founded on the basis of democracy, respect for fundamental rule of law and strict observance of people's liberties and freedoms, we are concerned as a party and intend to highlight those issues, as well as proffer solutions to that effect."

