Burkina Faso: Death Toll In Burkinabe Army Unit Ambush Rises to 51

21 February 2023
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — An attack on a Burkina Faso army unit in the north of the country on February 17, 2023 has risen to 51, reports VOA.

The military unit was ambushed in the Sahel region's Oudalan province, between the towns of Deou and Oursi. Reinforcements were sent to the area and an unspecified number of wounded were taken to hospital.

Burkina Faso has been plagued by violent attacks for seven years - attacks largely linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State insurgents. Thousands of people have been killed and millions have been displaced, causing a humanitarian crisis.

Last week's attack came while some 400 French special forces soldiers are preparing to leave Burkina Faso, one month after the junta government ordered them out, AllAfrica reports.

There are growing concerns that such attacks will be on the increase, following the French withdrawal.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.