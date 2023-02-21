Burkina Faso: Death Toll In Burkinabe Army Unit Ambush Rises to 51

Cape Town — An attack on a Burkina Faso army unit in the north of the country on February 17, 2023 has risen to 51, reports VOA.

The military unit was ambushed in the Sahel region's Oudalan province, between the towns of Deou and Oursi. Reinforcements were sent to the area and an unspecified number of wounded were taken to hospital.

Burkina Faso has been plagued by violent attacks for seven years - attacks largely linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State insurgents. Thousands of people have been killed and millions have been displaced, causing a humanitarian crisis.

Last week's attack came while some 400 French special forces soldiers are preparing to leave Burkina Faso, one month after the junta government ordered them out, AllAfrica reports.

There are growing concerns that such attacks will be on the increase, following the French withdrawal.