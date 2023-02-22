Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari Didn't Impose Running Mate On Me - Tinubu

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has clarified that President Muhammadu Buhari did not impose Senator Ibrahim Shettima on him as his running mate.

He said, "The president asked all of us interested to go and contest the primaries of our party. After I was picked overwhelmingly by the delegates, he didn't ask them to change the results because of my tribe or religion or because I am not from Daura like him. He accepted me and celebrated with me, telling me 'you are almost there now'."

Tinubu said when it was time for the choice of a running mate, the president turned down his offer to choose for him, telling him: "You know better, you are very experienced and you know the kind of person who will assist you to run the country, so pick that person."

The APC candidate said he chose as running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima who he described as a most knowledgeable and independent-minded person.

He said Shettima had shown determination and grit to perform and be different, describing him a dependable, reliable and courageous man.

The APC standard bearer, who spoke at the party's campaign grand finale rally held in Lagos, assured that he will work hard for the development of the country the way President Muhammadu Buhari has been working hard to ensure he emerges victorious in the Saturday presidential polls.

The APC presidential flag bearer who applauded Buhari that was physically present at the rally said the president had remained neutral, starting from the party's primaries and insisted that anyone that must succeed him must work hard and be competent .

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The visibly elated Tinubu got the final endorsement and support of the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari who lifted his hand, again and proclaimed him the next president of the country God's willing.

The rally was attended by an unprecedented crowd who had besieged the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere venue of the rally from as early as 8 am, while another large number lined the streets from the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja where President Buhari's and Tinubu's planes landed till they arrived in Surulere in a long convoy of vehicles.

Addressing the rally, Tinubu said, "As you worked hard for me, I will work hard for Nigeria. All the plans set out in our action plan for renewed hope for Nigerians will be pursued rigorously.

"Thank you Mr. President, you gave me the courage, the confidence and the will to pick right," he said.