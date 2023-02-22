Nigeria: N1.6tr, $825bn Corruption Cases Unresolved Since 1999 - Report

Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre has charged the judiciary and government agencies to be more proactive in handling corruption cases and dispensing justice in order to have a less corrupt society.

The organisation stated this during the presentation of a five-chapter publication titled, "Impunity Galore: A Chronicle of Some High Profile, Unresolved Corruption Cases in Nigeria."

The report chronicles corruption cases being investigated by the EFCC, ICPC, Senate and house committees of the National Assembly. The collection is centered on cases between 1999 to 2022.

The total amount involved in all the cases reported is N1,623,584,000,000 and another $825,679,500,000.

HEDA's Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, noted that there had been a lot of development in the fight and campaign against corruption, which also made the organisation reflect on the numerous cases of corruption and probes that had not made it to the court and had remained unconcluded till date.

He stated that events of recent years had shown that impunity had remained unstoppable.

"It is either investigation was not completed, committee reports not made public, white-paper not released or there is clear sabotage within and or outside the government," he pointed out.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of HEDA Resource Centre, Mr Sulaiman Arigbabu, noted that corruption thrived because some already existing cases were not given fair hearing and treatment.