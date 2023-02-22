Nigeria: Obama Urges Nigerian Political Leaders to Ensure Free, Fair Elections

Former American president, Barack Obama, has urged political candidates and leaders in the forthcoming elections to ensure a free, fair and peaceful process.

The ex-president noted that Nigeria has been through a tough time but has come out victorious as the country currently has the largest economy in Africa.

He also noted that the forthcoming election is an 'opportunity to help write the next chapter of Nigeria's progress by voting.'

Obama said, "Hello, today I want to speak directly to you, the people of Nigeria. Nigeria is a great nation and you can be proud of the progress you have made. Together you have found your independence, emerged from military rule, and strengthened democratic institutions. You have strived to overcome divisions and turned Nigeria's diversity into a source of strength. You have worked hard to improve the lives of your families and built the largest economy in Africa.

"Now you have a historic opportunity to help write the next chapter of Nigeria's progress by voting in the upcoming elections. For elections to be credible, they must be free, fair and peaceful. All Nigerians must be able to cast their votes without intimidation or fear. So, I call on all leaders and candidates to make it clear to their supporters that violence has no place in democratic elections and that they would not incite, support or engage in any form of violence before, during or when the votes are counted."

He further stated, "I call on all Nigerians to peacefully express your views and reject the voice of those who call for violence. And when elections are free and fair, it is the responsibility of all citizens to help keep the peace no matter who wins.

"Successful elections and democratic progress would help Nigeria meet the urgent challenges faced today."