Nigeria: INEC Accredits 146,913 Observers for 2023 Elections, Warns Against Interference in Electoral Process

-You must guarantee integrity of the elections, stakeholders tell INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accredited 146,913 national and international observers for the 2023 general election.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this Tuesday in Abuja at the briefing for accredited election observers for the 2023 general election.

He, however, warned that the observers must not interfere in the country's electoral process or show partisanship.

The chairman said in line with global practice, electoral commissions in most jurisdictions invite national and international organisations to deploy observers or organise study tours for election managers during elections.

He said as a consequence, observers submit reports to electoral commissions highlighting strengths and weaknesses of processes, adding that election managers also learn from other jurisdictions.

The chairman noted that the reports and recommendations of observers and the knowledge from the study tours help electoral commissions to progressively improve processes.

He pointed out that the progressive improvement in the country's democracy since 1999 drew in part from the reports of observers and the study tours.

Yakubu stated: "For the 2023 general election beginning this weekend with the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the commission has accredited 196 national or domestic groups that are collectively deploying 144,800 observers.

"Similarly, the commission accredited 33 international organisations deploying 2,113 observers. In all, 229 groups are deploying 146,913 observers for the 2023 general election.

"This is the largest deployment of domestic and international observers in the history of elections in Nigeria.

"Today's briefing for observers is in keeping with international good practice. I wish to remind observers that there is a code of conduct for election observation. You are by definition observers.

"Do not interfere with the process or show partisanship. In addition, international observers must be guided by the fact that the election is conducted by the Federal Republic of Nigeria whose sovereignty must be respected."

The commission urged all observers to keep to the rules, listen to the presentation to be made shortly and ask questions where you require further clarification.

Meanwhile, stakeholders have said that INEC must guarantee the integrity of the 2023 general election.

The stakeholders made the call in a communiqué issued Tuesday at the end of a one-day technical dialogue on the National "Integrated Global Competitiveness Strategy for Social and Economic Development" organised by Fundacion Exito Ltd./Gte and Foundation Exito Canada (FEC), with the theme: "Nigeria in 2031 - What Does Nigeria Need Now?".

The communiqué was jointly signed by the Chairman, Board of Directors, Fundacion Exito, Chinenye Nwangwu, Founder/Director, Fundacion Exito, Dominic Obozuwa on behalf of others.

It read: "There needs to be a constitutional amendment to ensure candidates for political office at all levels undergo verifiable Medical and Mental Health Tests/Checks because the health of the leaders is a critical element of optimum performance and competence to lead in any capacity.

"The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must guarantee the integrity of the 2023 general election.

"Government at all levels must be clearly seen to be opposed to and regulatory of ethno religious dichotomies and sentiments to ensure national development regardless of politics and/or religion in addition to ensuring that religion promotes national growth and values.

"Leadership performance and the lack thereof have been perpetrated by people indigenous to the different regions, not from outside. So also those who have destroyed the component parts. This is the time to vote someone not based on ethnicity or origin but on a clear vision, credibility, character, competence, and capacity to turn this around."

The stakeholders urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to quickly stem the ongoing national crisis as a result of the naira redesign policy to ensure it doesn't snowball into a major crisis that could adversely impact the general election.

The stakeholders also called on all candidates and their supporters in the forthcoming general election to eschew violence, promote peace and be issue-based in their campaigns.