Nigeria: Tinubu Pledges to Work Hard for Nigeria At APC Final Rally in Lagos

In what was seen as a homecoming of sorts for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday at the party's campaign grand finale rally in Lagos, he pledged to work for Nigeria if elected as president.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was physically present at the rally, lifted Mr Tinubu's hand, again proclaiming him the next president of the country God willing.

The rally was attended by a large crowd of party supporters who besieged the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere venue from as early as 8 a.m., while another large number lined the streets from the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja where Mr Buhari's and Asíwájú's planes landed till they arrived in Surulere in a long convoy of vehicles.

Addressing the rally, Mr Tinubu, facing the president said: "As you worked hard for me, I will work hard for Nigeria. All the plans set out in our Action Plan for Renewed Hope for Nigerians will be pursued rigorously."

At every turn, he thanked Mr Buhari for standing firm for democracy, accountability, transparency and fairness.

"The president asked all of us interested to go and contest the primaries of our party. After I was picked overwhelmingly by the delegates, he didn't ask them to change the results because of my tribe or religion or because I'm not from Daura like him, he accepted me and celebrated with me, telling me 'you are almost there now'."

Mr Tinubu also said when it was time for the choice of a running mate, the president turned down his offer to choose for him, telling him "you know better, you are very experienced and you know the kind of person who will assist you to run the country, so pick that person'.

"Thank you, Mr President, you gave me the courage, the confidence and the will to pick right," he said.

The APC candidate said he chose as his running mate, Kashim Shettima, who he described as a most knowledgeable and independent-minded person.

He said Mr Shettima had shown determination and grit to perform and be different, describing him as a dependable, reliable and courageous man.

The former two-term governor of Lagos State promised to do all in his power to continue where Mr Buhari would stop, and consolidate his achievements.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu thanked the people of the state for turning out in large numbers to receive Messrs Buhari and Tinubu and to also attend the rally.

He said with the massive turnout, they had shown their love for the 'City Boy,' asking them to go further on Saturday 25 February to vote Mr Tinubu for president.

Those who addressed the rally also included APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Director-General of the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong and the wife of the APC candidate, Oluremi Tinubu.

Also present at the rally were Senate President Ahmad Lawan, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima, and Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Mohammed Inuwa (Gombe), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Others included former governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun) as well as former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole, National Woman Leader, Beta Edu, Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and Adamawa APC governorship candidate, Hajiya Binani.

The presidential and national assembly elections are coming up this Saturday.