Nigeria: Atiku Will Give Women, Youths, 40% in His Cabinet - Titi Abubakar

Wife of the Presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, Titi Abubakar, has said that her husband (Atiku Abubakar) if elected, would give women and youths 40 percent in his cabinet.

Abubakar spoke at the North Central Women PDP Town Hall meeting, held at the National Centre for Women Development in Abuja on Tuesday.

She emphasised that Atiku means well for Nigeria and appealed to Nigerian women to ensure they cast their votes for him.

According to her, "We are all here for one purpose, we will put Atiku on the saddle this Saturday. Women please don't disappoint me. Women I appeal to you. Atiku wants a better life for us all, Atiku wants to bring all the glory that we enjoyed in 1997- 2007, he wants to bring it back to us. Atiku knows the pains of a woman.

"He's going to gives us plus the youths 40 percent in his cabinet. Atiku is going to give the women microcredit. All the 35 percent affirmative action we have been crying for, it will be possible under Atiku.

"Majority are going to the women and youths in his cabinet. Atiku means well for Nigeria and Atiku is going to do well for Nigeria.

"Atiku wants to unify Nigeria. People are dieing because of hunger, many homes cannot afford to feed, the case would be different with Atiku Abubakar."

Earlier in her welcome address, North Central Coordinator, Mrs Yemisi Suswam, expressed optimism that Aitku Abubakar would deliver on his promises and that he would give chance to women in his government.