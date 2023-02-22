Nigeria: 2023 - Atiku Hosts Rivers PDP in Abuja, Promises to Complete Onne to Maiduguri Rail Line

Atiku's supporters in Rivers have frequently attacked in the state.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has promised to complete a rail line from Onne Port to join Port Harcourt - Maiduguri rail line, if elected president in Saturday's election.

Atiku stated this at the Sheraton Hotels, Abuja on Sunday during a meeting with some PDP leaders from Rivers State, the Nation newspaper reported.

The meeting came about a week after the former vice president cancelled his presidential campaign rally in Rivers state over "security concerns," the newspaper reported.

The PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PDP PCC) last week announced it was putting off its presidential rally in Rivers State because of attacks on members of the council in the state and other supporters of the party's presidential flag bearer.

Addressing leaders of the party from Rivers State on Sunday in what may be described as a rescheduled rally, Atiku promised to complete East West Road and revamp the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

"The completion of the East-West Road will be a cardinal priority commitment for our presidency. The international airport in Port Harcourt will receive increased attention and investment to become a truly regional hub.

"Amongst other dividends, the transportation infrastructure in Rivers State will receive priority attention. The existing seaports will be expanded to increase economic activities that will have a multiplier effect on the economy of Rivers State for the prosperity of our people.

"The uncompleted rail line from Onne Port to join the Port Harcourt - Maiduguri rail line, which has been on the drawing board for decades, will be completed speedily, while the deep seaport in Bonny will receive immediate attention.

"The international airport in Port Harcourt will receive increased attention and investment to become a truly regional hub," Atiku said.

Why Rivers Rally was shelved - Atiku

The former vice president in his official Facebook page said his campaign rally in Rivers State which he described as "Recovery rally" was shelved because his ambition is not worth the blood on anyone.

Atiku supporters including members of the campaign council in Rivers State have faced a series of attacks amidst the conflict between the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and the former vice president.

This newspaper reported how over 20 supporters of Atiku who were arrested allegedly on Mr Wike's order, were arraigned before a Magistrate Court in the state. They were arrested by armed police officers who invaded their meeting venue.

The Director General of Rivers PDP PCC, Abiye Sekibo, escaped an attack after gunmen dressed in police uniform opened fire on his vehicle in Port Harcourt.

Mr Sekibo was going to inspect an alternative venue for the presidential rally after Governor Wike had cancelled the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium which was earlier approved for it.

The Chairman of PDP PCC in the state, Lee Maeba, whose residence gunmen have also invaded and destroyed cars, blamed the attacks on Governor Wike.

Atiku said despite the cancellation of the rally in Port Harcourt that the state and its people remain dear to him even after the election.

Backstory

Mr Wike, a member of the PDP, was among the 12 presidential aspirants of the party who were defeated by Atiku Abubakar at the party's presidential primary election in May last year.

Since then Mr Wike has led four other PDP governors in an internal rebellion against Atiku and the PDP national leadership.

The G5, which Mr Wike and the other governors formed, has been demanding the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to pave the way for a southerner to lead the PDP in order to achieve a "regional balance".

Mr Wike, after he may have sealed a deal with the APC candidate, Mr Tinubu, said recently that it was impossible for him and the G5 to negotiate peace with Atiku.