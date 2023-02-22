Ghana: Atsu Was a Humanitarian, Charity Ambassador - GOC

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), says it was deeply saddened by the passing of Ghana international footballer, Christian Atsu.

A statement signed by the GOC President, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, expressed the GOC's condolences to the immediate and extended families of Atsu and the entire country.

"A son, and a brother to his family, Christian Atsu was also a devoted husband to his wife and a loving father to his children. Our deepest condolences to all those he has sadly left behind," it stated.

"Beyond football and sports, the nation has lost a son who was a true patriot over and above his calling as a professional sportsman," it added.

The GOC, it said, would support the foundation of the late fallen hero and protect his legacy as a humanitarian and charity ambassador.

"It is the fervent hope of the Olympic movement in Ghana, that a state funeral would be accorded,d Christian Atsu as a national hero," it stressed.

"Also comforting is the knowledge that the many lives Christian touched will always remember his beautiful deeds on and off the pitch," it added.