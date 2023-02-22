Nigeria: We'll Win, Build Nigeria Together, Tinubu Assures APC Supporters

22 February 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has assured party's members and supporters that he will emerge as a winner on Saturday's election.

He also promised the ruling party's loyalists that they would build Nigeria together on the mantra of Renewed Hope, he campaigned with.

Tinubu made these known on his social media platforms as his post-final campaign rally's remarks held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Tuesday.

While thanking his party's stakeholders and members for the support shown towards him, Tinubu urged them to be proud of the achievement and victory that awaits them.

"Today, we came to the end of our campaign with a rapturous final rally in Lagos State, my home. The atmosphere was incredible, the love and support palpable," Tinubu wrote.

"I must also say a special thanks to each and every political leader, party member and supporter, in all parts of this country, who contributed to our party's successful nationwide campaign. You should be proud of what we have achieved; as I am."

He added, "Together we will win this election. Together, we will build a nation of renewed hope."

