Nigeria: Revelation Cup - Super Falcons Beat Costa Rica to End Seven-Match Losing Streak

Esther Okoronkwo's maiden goal helped salvaged the battered image of the Super Falcons

The Nigeria national women's team, the Super Falcons, have finally ended their poor run of seven consecutive defeats.

In their final game at the Revelation Cup four-nation tourney, the Super Falcons early Wednesday morning at the Estadio León in Leone de los Aldamas beat Costa Rica 1-0.

Esther Okoronkwo's maiden goal for the Super Falcons was all Nigeria needed to claim their only win at the four-nation invitational tournament and salvage what was left of their battered image.

Before finally getting it right against Costa Rica, nine-time African champions, Nigeria had suffered identical lone-goal defeats against the Revelation Cup hosts, Mexico and Colombia.

Though down and out without a chance of winning the tournament's trophy, the Super Falcons showed a great deal of determination to finish on a high and they achieved that against Costa Rica's Las Ticas.

The Super Falcons largely dominated the Costa Ricans with their physicality and superior ball intelligence, but they failed to convert the several goal-scoring chances they created.

The breakthrough came for Randy Waldrum's ladies just before the halftime break.

Jennifer Onyi Echegini, who had been very lively all through the first half, wriggled her way past the Costa Rica defenders.

She delivered a cross to the back post, where Esther Okoronkwo nicely controlled before curling the ball past the goalkeeper into the far post.

There were a couple of other chances for the Super Falcons to increase their tally with the likes of Ihezuo, Kanu, and Rasheedat Ajibade coming close at different times.

The Super Falcons are gearing up for the World Cup where they will be up against co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutants the Republic of Ireland.

This will be the biggest FIFA Women's World Cup finals ever, as it welcomes 32 teams-the same number as the men's finals.