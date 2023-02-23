Nigeria: Naira Falls At Official Market Amid Cash Crunch

22 February 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

Naira closed at N461.60 per $1 at the spot market on Wednesday, depreciating by 0.1 per cent.

Naira fell slightly against the United States dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday, a day after it recorded marginal gain at the spot market in the midst of currency scarcity across the country.

According to data posted on FMDQ website, where forex is officially traded, the local currency closed at ₦461.60 per $1 on Wednesday.

This implies a 0.06 per cent depreciation from N461.50 to a dollar it traded in the previous session on Tuesday.

The Naira which opened the day's trading at N461:35 per $1, hit an intraday high of N446.00 and declined to a low of N462.01. The local unit eventually settled at N461.60 on Wednesday with $81.95 million posted as forex supply within the business period.

In recent weeks, the naira has moved within the range of N461.25 and N461.60 to a dollar at the authorised window.

The strongest rate the domestic currency has traded this week is the N461.50 per $1 dollar it exchanged Tuesday, the same rate it closed on Wednesday last week.

In Abuja, black market currency traders said the naira was exchanged at N760.00 to a dollar and sold at N765.00 on Wednesday.

In Uyo, currency dealers said the dollar exchanged within the range of N745.00 and N750.00 to a dollar and sold at N755.00 on Wednesday amid increased demand for the greenback.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.