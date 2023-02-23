Kenyatta Meets 90-Member AU Election Observation Group in Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday met the 90-member African Union election observers' mission (AUEOM) group, appointed from the 55 African Union (AU) member states to monitor the upcoming Nigeria's seventh general election since independence.

Addressing the observer mission, the former Kenya Head of State upheld the mission's mandate in the electoral process as that of observing the upcoming general election and ensuring it is conducted in a free, credible, and transparent manner.

Kenyatta called on the observers to be as impartial and neutral as possible, adding that their mandate is to witness the people of Nigeria elect their leaders.

"We are here to witness the people decide for themselves and to ensure that the process has been run in a manner in which the will shall be the victor," he said.

He further emphasized that to fulfill the role, they need to work together to ensure the people of Nigeria can exercise their democratic rights by voting for the people of their choice.

"The process entails each one of us to work together to ensure the people of Nigeria can hold free credible, transparent process that will result in the will of the people of this country Nigeria."

Speaking during the forum, the African Union Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and security Amb. Bankole Adeoye appealed to the mission members to wear their badges with dignity and not get involved in any disputes but to promote, safeguard, and protect democracy.

He reminded the mission group that their respective states had entrusted them as a symbol of promoting and protecting democracy.

"We are living by a creed for an Africa that is peaceful and secure, at the same time and that is democratic, respect for lives, constitutionalism and the rule of law," said Bankole.

The commissioner further urged them to do all in their power to support H.E. (Rtd) Kenyatta as he leads the mission.

The observers will be deployed to various parts of the country alongside other observer's mission groups approved by the Nigeria Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to observe the process.

Former President Kenyatta thanked the African Union member states and the appointed members for agreeing to be part of the process.