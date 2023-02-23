Nigeria: Labour Party Senatorial Candidate, Oyibo Chukwu Killed in Enugu

22 February 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Anayo Okoli, Enugu

The Labour Party candidate for Enugu East Senatorial district, Oyibo Chukwu has been killed.

Oyibo, a lawyer was said to have been attacked while returning from a campaign trip in the Agbani area.

He was said to have been burnt inside his vehicle, and three persons were suspected to be with him in the vehicle but it was not yet known how many of the occupants were killed.

Information about the attack is still very sketchy but a top member of the party has confirmed it but said he should not be quoted until the family speaks.

It was also learned that the APC governorship candidate in the state, Uche Nnaji was also attacked at the spot where the Labour candidate was killed.

