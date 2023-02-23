Gambia: 'No Amount of Political Tantrum Will Derail the Work of the Commission'

The ruling National People's Party has said that no amount of political tantrum or idle bickering will derail the work of the commission or distract its commissioners from executing their task.

Speaking at a presser on Sunday, Sulayman Camara, communications secretary for NPP, maintained that the government lends its total support to the Commissioners and urges the general public to remain law abiding at all times.

This remark comes in the wake up of the recent establishment of a Commission by government of The Gambia to investigate the dealings of councils.

"Be it placed on record that no amount of political tantrum or idle bickering will derail the work of the Commission or distract its commissioners from the task ahead of them."

He added; "The leadership of NPP therefore deems it fit and necessary to join all peace-loving citizens to come out and condemn wholly for spreading words of fear and intimidation.

"The party's claim President Adama Barrow wants to stifle the decision of the Supreme Court with regard to setting up a Commission of Inquiry to look into the financial malpractices of some local government authorities, has no basis."

He noted that President has no time in his busy and highly dedicated schedule to deviate from his executive role of managing the affairs of this country and delving into the role or domain of the Judiciary or any other branch of the government at any time.

Camara revealed that Ousainou Darbo decried the on-going investigative process of the Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) into the financial activities of local government authorities. But, Camara maintained that this oversight role is part of the normal functions of the National Assembly, and Alhagie S. Darboe, Administrative Secretary of UDP is the Chairman of this FPAC.

"So, in essence, the coming of the Councils to the National Assembly to answer questions had nothing to do with President Barrow."

To this end, he stated that the whole country read the news of the missing millions in the UDP controlled Councils, adding that on the strength of the outcomes of these preliminary investigations, it is within the remits of the President of the Republic, to establish a Commission of Inquiry into such a situation.

New Yundum Health Centre holds annual data presentation

Gambia Navy ends 2023 Obangame Express sea exercise