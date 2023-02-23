Liberia: Attack On Former Chief Justice Gloria Scott's Home Leaves One Dead

Jobs for Felons Hub/Flickr
Police line. Crime scene tape.
23 February 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh - [email Protected]

Monrovia — Armed robbery attacks on the compound of former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scotts has left one person dead, and another badly wounded.

Eye witnesses, speaking to FrontPage Africa said the robbers broke into Madam Scotts' home in Virginia on Wednesday and stabbed her two daughters, leaving one dead after they were taken to the hospital and the other in critical condition.

Madam Scott was saved when she used pepper spray on the robbers who attempted stabbing her, eye witnesses said.

There are reports that this is the third attack on the former Chief Justice, who is the lawyer of opposition leader, Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence.

She had earlier complained that her home in Virginia was invaded on two separate occasions on Wednesday and Thursday, February 8 and 9, 2023 respectively by some unknown individuals in what appeared to be an attempt her.

She said the intruders broke through the roof while she and her family were asleep and made attempts to enter the living room but were prevented by the hooks and locks placed on the door that leads to the living room.

The police are yet to speak about the incident.

Detail to follow.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.