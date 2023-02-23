Liberia: Attack On Former Chief Justice Gloria Scott's Home Leaves One Dead

Monrovia — Armed robbery attacks on the compound of former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scotts has left one person dead, and another badly wounded.

Eye witnesses, speaking to FrontPage Africa said the robbers broke into Madam Scotts' home in Virginia on Wednesday and stabbed her two daughters, leaving one dead after they were taken to the hospital and the other in critical condition.

Madam Scott was saved when she used pepper spray on the robbers who attempted stabbing her, eye witnesses said.

There are reports that this is the third attack on the former Chief Justice, who is the lawyer of opposition leader, Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence.

She had earlier complained that her home in Virginia was invaded on two separate occasions on Wednesday and Thursday, February 8 and 9, 2023 respectively by some unknown individuals in what appeared to be an attempt her.

She said the intruders broke through the roof while she and her family were asleep and made attempts to enter the living room but were prevented by the hooks and locks placed on the door that leads to the living room.

The police are yet to speak about the incident.

Detail to follow.