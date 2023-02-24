Silence Over UCT Vice-Chancellor Phakeng's Exit Deal

The silence from parties about the deal smoothing the departure of under-fire vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng from the University of Cape Town (UCT) boils down, in part, to a dispute over semantics, reports TimesLive. Phakeng took to social media to tell her followers she was doing well and was happy. "Hey guys I know you are worried about me and the hogwash that News24 has written but I want to tell you that I'm fine and happy. I really really appreciated your messages of support, I'm getting them and receiving them, thank you," she said in a video. Since News24 reported that an agreement was reached between Phakeng and the UCT council, the university has not issued a statement on its decision to part ways with the vice-chancellor. News24 reports that it understands from three sources with direct knowledge of the matter that Phakeng is "hellbent" on being "exonerated" in the media statement announcing her exit from UCT.

Truck Backlog Causes Chaos in Richards Bay

The N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal is heavily congested as trucks ferrying coal to Richards Bay for export are occupying both northbound and southbound lanes, including the emergency lanes, reports TimesLive, which said it understood that the congestion was a result of the recent SANDF Armed Forces day held at the harbour. The huge influx of heavy vehicles has forced Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) to call on freight owners to stop sending trucks to the port for 48 hours. Some truckers claim they had been stuck for almost three days with no food or water. Mike Patterson, deputy president of the Zululand Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the situation was "completely out of control and required urgent national intervention. he number of trucks far exceeds what the N2 and the Richards Bay port itself can handle. This poses a humanitarian crisis. These truck drivers have nowhere to go to the toilet, nowhere to buy food or drink for hours while stuck in that backlog."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Search Continues for Missing German Tourist in Cape Town

The search for a 22-year-old German tourist, who vanished after leaving an Airbnb in Cape Town on Valentine's Day, continued as it emerged that a visa card and ID book belonging to him were found among suspected stolen goods, reports TimesLive. A worried resident raised the alarm after seeing Nick Frischke's ID book listed in a photograph of a logbook that was being circulated on WhatsApp groups. The logbook listed stolen items that were found when two suspects were arrested in Hangberg, as reported by News24 . Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said that three suspects had been arrested for possession of stolen goods. "It is true that Hout Bay police arrested a 22-year-old female last week Friday for the possession of stolen goods and two males aged 22 and 23 on Tuesday for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, and drugs," said Traut. "However, it is too soon to confirm a link of any kind with the disappearance of Nick Frischke." Frischke was last seen wearing blue denim shorts with white takkies, a beige t-shirt, and a backpack.

More South African news