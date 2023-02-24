Nigeria: IPI Condemns Attack On Radio, TV Stations in Rivers

"Indiscriminate attacks on media houses will lead to anarchy."

The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has condemned the attack on a broadcast outfit in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, South-south, Nigeria.

The attack occurred on Tuesday evening.

The police in Rivers State said they received information that hoodlums threw an explosive device into the premises of the broadcast station, causing damage to a power generating set, a 500KVA transformer, transformer feeder panel, and electronic appliances in the radio station (Wish FM 99.5) and its sister television station (Atlantic Television Network).

No life was lost in the incident, the police said.

A statement on Thursday from Ahmed Shekarau, secretary of IPI Nigeria, said the President of the organisation, Musikilu Mojeed, has called on the federal government to fish out perpetrators of the attack and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to others.

"We call on the Nigerian authority to provide security for media houses and ensure the security of journalists.

"Rather than resort to self-help, anyone aggrieved by reports published or aired by any media houses should approach the court to seek redress.

"Indiscriminate attacks on media houses will lead to anarchy. This is the more reason that attacks on the radio and television stations in Port Harcourt should promptly be investigated.

The IPI further urged Governor Nyesom Wike to ensure the safety of journalists and media organisations in his state.

"We further appeal to journalists to observe all professional ethics in carrying out their duties", the statement said.

BON also condemns attack

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has also condemned the attack describing it as "barbaric, callous and highly uncivilised."

"Any attack on any media organisation is an attack on the entire citizens which should not be allowed to happen. We call on the State Security Services to swing into action to fish out the masterminds of the dastardly act," Yemisi Bamgbose, the executive secretary of BON said in a statement on Wednesday.

PDP blames Wike

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) blamed Mr Wike for the attack on the broadcast outfit owned by a federal lawmaker from the state, Chinyere Iqwe.

Mr Iqwe is an ally of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Charles Aniagwu, spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), in a statement on Wednesday said "Governor Wike's continuing language and diatribe is what has created the environment for these attacks. Thus making him an accessory after the fact."

Mr Aniagwu said the attacks were orchestrated by state actors and called on the international community to pay attention to events in Rivers State.

The attack came a few months after the Rivers State Government sealed a petrol station belonging to the lawmaker, Mr Iqwe, over allegations of involvement in illegal bunkering.

The lawmaker had denied the allegation, claiming he was victimised by Governor Wike for supporting Atiku.

Governor Wike contested last year's PDP presidential primary and lost to Atiku. Since then, he and four other PDP governors, under the auspices of G5, have revolted against Atiku and the PDP national leaders. The group is claiming that for the sake of justice and fairness, the south ought to produce the next president of Nigeria since President Muhammadu Buhari is from the north.

Mr Wike appeared to have sealed a political deal that would have him support Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday's election, while the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, who is a member of the G5, has declared support for the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

Some supporters of Atiku in Rivers State have been arrested or attacked lately, allegedly on the orders of Governor Wike.

Rivers govt reacts

Commissioner for Information in Rivers State, Chris Finebone, when contacted on Wednesday, said Mr Wike was "too busy with governance" to have attacked people who have no "electoral worth."

He described the allegation as untrue.

"The accusation that Gov Wike is behind whatever is happening to them is, of course, a lie from the pit of hell. These individuals have failed in their bid to scam Mr Atiku that they have followers in Rivers State.

"These people who artfully dodged holding a rally for their presidential candidate; they have no billboard for their candidate, have resorted to melodrama, which failed. Now, out of desperation to save and rehabilitate their shattered and battered image and reputation before Atiku, have resorted to blaming their misfortunes on Mr Wike," Mr Finebone said.