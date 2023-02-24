Nigeria: Buhari Arrives in Daura Ahead of Saturday's Elections

Mr Buhari will leave office on 29 May after serving out his final four-year term.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Daura, his hometown, for Saturday's presidential and National Assembly elections.

He was earlier received at the Umaru Musa Yar'adua Airport, Katsina by Governor Aminu Masari, Katsina State Chief Judge, Musa Danladi-Abubakar, and the Commissioner for Health, Yakubu Nuhu-Danja.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in the zone, Ahmed Abdulrahman, and heads of other security agencies were also on hand to receive the president while on his way to Daura.

Politicians, businessmen and senior civil servants were also on the ground to welcome the president.

Mr Buhari will leave office on 29 May after serving out his final four-year term.

The president's party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is fielding a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, as its presidential candidate.

Mr Tinubu and 17 other candidates are in the race four-yeard Mr Buhari.

