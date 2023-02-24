Nigeria: Biafran Agitator, Simon Ekpa, Released After Grilling in Finland

Self-acclaimed pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, was released yesterday after his arrest and grilling by Finnish police.

According to a Finland-based newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, the authorities nabbed Ekpa at his residence located at Lahti. He was said to be preparing for a newspaper interview before he was arrested and whisked into detention.

In a manner similar to that of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Ekpa had been inciting violence in Nigeria from his base in Finland.

He had continuously asked South-East residents to comply with IPOB's weekly sit-at-home order and has severally threatened that elections would not hold in the region.

Before his arrest, Nigerians had signed a petition to arrest the separatist.