Nigerian Govt Closes Land Borders Over General Elections

23 February 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Christiana Nwaogu

The Federal Government of Nigeria has ordered the closure of all land borders for Saturday's Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Comptroller-general, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Isah Jere Idris, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, saying that the restriction of movements from all land borders takes effect from 00:00 hours on Saturday, February 25, to Sunday, February 26, 2023.

He said, "Further to the Presidential and National Assembly elections taking place on February 25, 2023, the the federal government has directed the closure of all Nigeria's land borders with effect from Saturday February 25 to Sunday, February 26, 2023.

"This is to restrict movements across the borders during the election days. The public is to take note and ensure compliance."

Accordingly, CG Idris directed all of NIS Command Comptrollers, especially those in Border States to ensure strict enforcement of the directive.

