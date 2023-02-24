Nigeria: Tinubu, Shettima Presidency Will Change Nigeria's Narrative - Minister

23 February 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

With two days to the presidential election, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aaliyu, has said that the Tinubu/Shettima presidency will change the narrative of the country .

She disclosed this when she led a support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima (NUFTS), on a special medical outreach to an exclusively Christian community of Piwoyi in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT.

According to Aliyu, the medical outreach was basically to provide much-needed and expected medical care for members of Piwoye community, which the people deserve.

She stressed that the essence of the medical outreach was part of efforts to add value to the health of Nigerians, especially the indigent who cannot afford the cost of maintaining their health and as a way to alleviate their plight amid health challenges in the community.

However, she urged members of the community who are eligible voters with Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, should massively vote for APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima including all candidates of the APC in the FCT on Saturday February 25.

She told them to shun violence and be law abiding during and after the elections, but to be patriotic and ensure a better and greater Nigeria is built.

Meanwhile, the Minister also distributed assorted foodstuff including bags of rice to members of the community to ameliorate the impact of cash crunch currently experienced across the country.

Members of the community appreciated the palliative and Minister and the APC support group for giving them free medical services as well.

On the sidelines, the Minister celebrated with Archbishop Emmanuel Musa Jatau, as he marked his birthday.

The Archbishop also appreciated the honour by the Minister and prayed for her and described her as a maternal figure to all nations for putting humanity first.

Meanwhile, quantity of food items were 50KG- 523 bags of maize; 50KG- 183 Guinea bags of corn; 181 bags of Garri; 12 KG- 12,000 bags of rice.

According to the Minister, the food items will also be shared across all the wards in the 62 wards of FCT as a palliative to cushion the effect of the cashless crunch.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.