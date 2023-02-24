Nigeria: Tinubu, Shettima Presidency Will Change Nigeria's Narrative - Minister

With two days to the presidential election, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aaliyu, has said that the Tinubu/Shettima presidency will change the narrative of the country .

She disclosed this when she led a support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima (NUFTS), on a special medical outreach to an exclusively Christian community of Piwoyi in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT.

According to Aliyu, the medical outreach was basically to provide much-needed and expected medical care for members of Piwoye community, which the people deserve.

She stressed that the essence of the medical outreach was part of efforts to add value to the health of Nigerians, especially the indigent who cannot afford the cost of maintaining their health and as a way to alleviate their plight amid health challenges in the community.

However, she urged members of the community who are eligible voters with Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, should massively vote for APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima including all candidates of the APC in the FCT on Saturday February 25.

She told them to shun violence and be law abiding during and after the elections, but to be patriotic and ensure a better and greater Nigeria is built.

Meanwhile, the Minister also distributed assorted foodstuff including bags of rice to members of the community to ameliorate the impact of cash crunch currently experienced across the country.

Members of the community appreciated the palliative and Minister and the APC support group for giving them free medical services as well.

On the sidelines, the Minister celebrated with Archbishop Emmanuel Musa Jatau, as he marked his birthday.

The Archbishop also appreciated the honour by the Minister and prayed for her and described her as a maternal figure to all nations for putting humanity first.

Meanwhile, quantity of food items were 50KG- 523 bags of maize; 50KG- 183 Guinea bags of corn; 181 bags of Garri; 12 KG- 12,000 bags of rice.

According to the Minister, the food items will also be shared across all the wards in the 62 wards of FCT as a palliative to cushion the effect of the cashless crunch.