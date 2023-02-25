Kenya: U. S. First Lady Jill Biden in Nairobi, Kenya

US First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived in Nairobi on Friday for a landmark visit, one that The White House says, strengthens the United States' partnerships on the African continent, and advances the two countries shared priorities in the region. The plane carrying Dr Biden and her entourage which included her granddaughter Naomi Biden, touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at around 5 pm. On hand to receive Dr. Biden aka FLOTUS, was the First Lady of Republic of Kenya, Mama Rachel Ruto.

FLOTUS is not a newcomer to Kenya. This is her third time in the country, but her first visit though as the sitting First Lady.

"Dr Jill Biden is visiting Kenya from Friday, February 24th, to Sunday, 26th February 2023, to strengthen America's partnerships with Kenya and the African continent, and advance shared priorities between America and Kenya," read a section of the official press statement from the Office of the First Lady of Kenya.

Dr Biden will focus on women's economic empowerment projects and will visit the joyful women program, where she will get a chance to experience table banking; a transformational economic empowerment model championed by Her Excellency Mama Rachel Ruto, which operates under Mama Doing Good Organization.

The visit follows the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit late last year where Dr. Biden hosted a two-day spousal program. Dr. Biden's engagements will focus on the empowerment of women and youth, efforts to address food insecurity, and promoting the two countries shared democratic values.

In a series of tweets on her official twitter handle @FLOTUS "My trip begins in Namibia, where a vibrant and engaged youth drive a young and strong democracy. Then in Kenya, I will hear from those affected by the ongoing historic drought and food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the ripple effects of Russia's assault on Ukraine. Our world is connected -- what happens oceans away, affects us all. We will honor our shared democratic values, and reaffirm our commitment to the futures of Namibia and Kenya."

The trip is also in keeping with tradition, following the footsteps of her recent predecessors, most of whom have traveled to different countries in Africa during their time as First Ladies.

Patricia Nixon was the first first lady to travel to Africa on her own. She went as President Richard Nixon's "personal representative" to Liberia, Ghana and the Ivory Coast in 1972. The most recent visit by a sitting US First Lady was Dr Biden's predecessor, Melania Trump who was in Nairobi in 2018.

Biden's Africa trip has been in the works almost as long as she's been first lady, with several attempts to bring it to fruition halted by various domestic and international events, according to various reports. "Africa is very special to her. She loves the people. She loves the culture. She loves the landscape," said Michael LaRosa, a managing director at the Penta Group and former press secretary to the first lady.

Dr. Jill Biden previously visited Africa in 2010, 2011, twice in 2014 and once in 2016, all during Joe Biden's service as U.S. vice president.

(Photos courtesy of Nesh Maina)