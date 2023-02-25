Namibia: Biden Lauds Namibia's 'Vibrant' Democracy

The first lady of the United States of America Jill Biden has applauded Namibia for its vibrant democracy, saying it has prompted her to visit the country and help strengthen the democracy further.

Biden was speaking yesterday at State House during a luncheon with President Hage Geingob, First Lady Monica Geingos and government officials. "We wanted to come because you know this is a young democracy, and we want to support democracies around the world.

We met each other in December, and we're just continuing the relationship. Monica and I think it's safe to say that we became good friends instantly," she beamed.

Shortly after arriving in the country on Wednesday, the US first lady laid a wreath at Heroes' Acre, a memorial to those who fought for the nation's independence.

Geingos concurred with Biden on democracy, saying one of the reasons Namibia does not make (negative) international headlines is that it is a functioning democracy, with the fundamentals in place.

"It is a very vibrant democracy. We've got a very large youth population, who drive that democracy, very energetic and fully-enabled by our constitutional values, but also by the personal values of our leadership," she noted.

"We are connected by democratic ideals, a commitment to improving the lives of our respective people, and a dedication to embracing win-win partnerships. One such partnership is PEPFAR, which mobilised bipartisan support within the US and used the same methodology to ensure partnerships in the countries it operated in," she said.

Geingos said she invited Biden to visit Namibia when the US first lady indicated an intent to visit countries on the continent in 2023. "I was acting within the spirit of possibility, consistent with coming from the Land of the Brave. This is why we themed this lunch as the land of possibility, as that is really what Namibia is," she continued.

Geingos said there was a lot in Namibia she would like to show Biden, who is making the first visit to the country by an incumbent US first lady.

The first lady was welcomed by the Vice President's wife Sustjie Mbumba, and entertained by the Unam choir.

Biden is expected to address students at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Namibia on the role of young people in shaping the future and strengthening democracy.