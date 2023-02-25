Nigeria: Elections - No Pardon for 'Accidental Discharge, NSCDC Cg Warns

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has charged officers and men of the corps on election duty to avoid 'accidental discharge' as there will be no pardon for defaulters.

The director of public relations of the NSCDC, Commandant Olusola Odumosu, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

He stated that Audi also warned personnel against any form of compromise with political actors, adding that anyone found wanting would be decisively dealt with.

The CG charged personnel to be apolitical, display high level of professionalism, impartiality and neutrality in their conduct.

"Let me warn all personnel, most especially arms bearers, to allow the rules of engagement reverberate in their heads and guide them in exercising an enormous amount of caution and carefulness.

"For anyone found compromising, working for any political party or involved in accidental discharge during these elections; we will not only dismiss you, we will also prosecute you to teach others a very big lesson," the CG warned.

He further urged operatives to be vigilant, firm and decisive in dealing with any incident of crime, violence, political thuggery, vote buying and destruction of critical infrastructure during the electoral exercise.