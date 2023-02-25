Nigeria: First Time Voters Express Optimism

With over 37million youths constituting the highest percentage (33.65%) of registered voters released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), first time voters, many of who clocked 18 after the 2019 general elections constitute a sizable portion of those that would be deciding those that would emerge victorious in this election cycle. Daily Trust Saturday spoke with a few of them and they expressed optimism that their votes would count.

Rabiu Ali Rabiu, Dutse, Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi & Yvonne Ugwuezuoha, Lagos

Basiru Rabiu, 21, student,Dutse)

This is the very first time I will be voting because during the 2019 election I was 17, which meant that I was not eligible although I was old enough to know what was happening and I actually had a candidate. I am happy I can now vote after getting a permanent voters card (PVC). I am expecting a free and fair election. I am excited about the election so that I could vote for my choice.

Jamesleen Onuoha, 29, logistics agent

For many years now, we have not experienced good governance in this country. My motivation is to vote for a change where the poor masses are taken care of, lives and property are secured, job opportunities made available for the youth.

My expectation is to see Nigeria change for the better, where the interest of the masses will be first, and have equal access to all basic amenities. I expect an election without bloodshed or violence, free and peaceful.

Udensi Sunday, 19, student,Makurdi

It is my first time, so I am eagerly looking forward to the day. I want to experience how voting in Nigeria is because as a child I had watched reports of people alleging that they rigged elections. So, I want to witness all those things and see it for myself. I want a better Nigeria and a new government that would help the situation of our country.

Gift Anthonia, 26, student

My motivation to vote is the youth that were massacred at the Lekki Toll Gate. I want to vote for the right person so that their death will not be in vain.

I expect a free and fair election where the citizens, especially the youth, would vote and our votes would count for a better Nigeria.

Karimot Salvador, 30,entrepreneur

My motivation to vote is for a better Nigeria, where things would be a lot easier for people. If we don't get it right now, we might waste the next eight years of our lives. Let it be that I tried my best. I am expecting a free and fair election without bloodshed.