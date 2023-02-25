Nigeria: Police Arrest PDP Rep Member With $498,100

25 February 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victor Edozie

The Rivers State police command yesterday said its men arrested one Chinyere Igwe, a member of the House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt II, with the sum of $498,100US inside a bag in his car.

The lawmaker was said to have been arrested by officers deployed to INEC headquarters, Aba Road during a stop-and-search operation.

Also recovered was a list allegedly meant for distribution of the said money.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by the command's public relations officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko, noted that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Rivers election, Abutu Yaro, had ordered swift interrogation and arraignment of the lawmaker in court.

The command urged all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.

The statement encouraged members of the pubic to give vital information to the police.

