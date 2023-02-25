Nigeria: Buhari Orders Manhunt for Killers of Enugu LP Senatorial Candidate

25 February 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned what he called the gruesome killing of Chief Oyibo Chukwu, the Labour Party (LP) senatorial candidate for Enugu East and his personal aide.

The president, in a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, directed security agencies to track down the culprits of the "heinous crime."

He said the perpetrators of the act in Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, had no respect for human life and dignity.

Buhari, who said the perpetrators deserved the wrath of natural and divine justice, affirmed his commitment to an election devoid of violence and rancour.

He reminded all political actors that the choice of the electorate would count, and urged all eligible Nigerians to boldly exercise their civic rights without any fear of intimidation.

Buhari, who condoled with families of the victims, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Labour Party, prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and comfort for those who are mourning.

