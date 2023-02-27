Mozambique: Severe Tropical Storm Freddy and Floods - Flash Update No.5 (as of 26 February 2023)

Mozambique faces multiple threats in the coming days - very heavy rains are expected to affect Gaza, Manica,Maputo, Inhambane and Sofala provinces, causing extensive flooding, and Severe tropical storm Freddy is projected to make landfall between Govuro and Vilankulo (Inhambane province) on February 24.

The confluence of multiple threats is compounding a severe humanitarian situation in Mozambique.

Efficient preparedness measures by Mozambican institutions and populations have so far prevented loss of life due to storm Freddy.

Tropical storm Freddy made landfall in Inhambane province on 24 February. In the two weeks prior to its arrival, southern and central Mozambique had experienced rainfall and flooding.

Storm-induced rainfall in central and southern Mozambique and surrounding countries are adding to current flooding, threatening critical road infrastructure, crops, housing, public buildings like schools and health facilities.

Up to six provinces are affected by flooding because of the combined impact of tropical storm Freddy and previous floods.

Flooding is increasing the risk of cholera at a time when the country is struggling to contain a cholera outbreak generating from Malawi. A cholera vaccination campaign with some 720,000 doses is starting on 27 February.

Focus on the unfolding climate crisis in the center and south of Mozambique should not divert attention and capacity from the complex humanitarian crisis affecting two million people in the north and from resourcing its response through the 2023 Humanitarian response Plan (HRP). Humanitarian capacity is extremely stretched and lacks the supplies and staff to respond to this new crisis.

Additional resources are urgent for humanitarian response and an operational plan will be released within the coming days. Resources for immediate recovery of key infrastructure and agricultural activities are equally urgent to avert a widespread and protracted crisis affecting basic services, economic activities and agriculture.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Freddy made landfall in Vilankulo district, Inhambane province on 24 February, reaching Mozambique as a moderate tropical storm, with winds of 95 km/h, and further weakened to tropical storm with winds of 55km/h in the course of 25 February. Freddy tracked across seven districts in Inhambane (Funhalouro, Govuro, Inhassoro, Mabote, Massinga,

Morrumbene, Vilankulo) and one in Gaza (Chigubo), an area where approximately 873,000 people live.

On 25 February, the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) warned that rainfall above 200 mm per day would affect Gaza, Manica, Inhambane, and Sofala over the period 25-27 February.

Storm-induced rainfall in central and southern Mozambique and water discharges from upstream countries given the continued rainfall over Malawi and Zimbabwe are expected to contribute to rising water levels. This will particularly affect the Buzi, Pungue and Save river basins which are already above alert levels. As soil is saturated from previous rains extensive flooding is likely to occur in the coming days, particularly in Gaza province that is also facing a cholera outbreak.

Flooding of the Limpopo river basin will affect the main March crops at the time of the harvest in areas that were identified as IPC 3 (food security crisis). Food assistance, coupled with short cycle and horticultural season seeds distribution, will be necessary to support food security of the people affected by the floods.

Widespread damages to public infrastructure and service have also been reported, including 1,012 schools, 55 health units and 3,489 km of roads. At least, six centralized water supply systems and an unknown number of water sources have been damaged leaving thousands of people with no access to safe water. Damages to road infrastructure are severely limiting economic activity, trade and movements across the country.

Flooding is increasing the risk of cholera at a time when the country is struggling to contain an outbreak that since September 2022 has affected more than 5,700 people across Niassa, Gaza, Manica, Sofala, Tete, and Zambezia provinces.

Over the past two weeks, cholera cases increased by 17 per cent. Moreover, the geographical impact of the outbreak continued to expand, from 18 to 29 districts with Massingir district in Gaza province being the latest to report confirmed cholera cases. The national case fatality rate (CFR) increased from 0.3 per cent to 0.9 per cent in the last week, with a variability from 0 per cent to 9.5 per cent across affected districts.

Critical shortage of WASH supplies hinders the response at a time when the outbreak is expanding. Of great concern are areas expected to be flooded like Gaza province.

A cholera vaccination campaign with 720,000 doses is starting on 27 February, targeting the provinces of Gaza, Niassa, Sofala and Zambezia. The Government of Mozambique is making a second request for 840,000 cholera vaccine to expand the cholera campaign.

The confluence of multiple threats is compounding a severe humanitarian situation in Mozambique where two million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection across the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Nampula. In 2023, humanitarian partners target to support 1.6 million conflict affected people.

The climate and cholera crises are far above the capacity of humanitarian organizations on the ground. Humanitarian supplies and capacity in central and southern Mozambique are extremely limited and resources for the humanitarian response in the conflict-affected provinces in the north is itself struggling with resource shortfalls.

Engagement by development partners is urgent to support repairs to road infrastructure, schools, health facilities as well as to support the imminent planting season. Without these, logistics challenges will hinder the humanitarian response as well as the resumption of classes, health services and economic activities. People’s resilience and self-reliance will be severely affected.

Mozambique needs urgent support to address the losses and damages caused by the current climate crisis and avoid yet another externally induced setback to its poverty reduction and sustainable development progress.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

The Government of Mozambique is leading and coordinating the response at strategic and operational level. On 21 February, the Government of Mozambique declared a red alert which enables processes to respond to the emergency to be expedited and simplified.

Awareness raising for population movement away of high-risk areas has continued in the lead up to Freddy’s landfall on 24 February and assistance is being provided to people relocated to accommodation centers established by the Government.

As of 26 February, no loss of life has been reported because of storm Freddy, confirming good progress in anticipatory action and preparedness.