Zimbabwe: Three Dead As Cyclone Freddy Approaches Zimbabwe

Mozambique faces multiple threats in the coming days - very heavy rains are expected to affect Gaza, Manica,Maputo, Inhambane and Sofala provinces, causing extensive flooding, and Severe tropical storm Freddy is projected to make landfall between Govuro and Vilankulo (Inhambane province) on February 24.

Adverse weather conditions have already started to take their toll on Chimanini and Chipinge districts in Manicaland province as two people and seven cattle have been confirmed dead.

They were struck by lightning as the envisioned tropical storm, cyclone Freddy, approaches Zimbabwe.

Several schools in both districts have been severely affected as roofs were blown off on Friday due to incessant rains and heavy winds.

The government has ordered schools to close down in areas which are likely to be affected as they move to avoid a repeat of the tragedy with cyclone Idai, which left a massive trail of destruction.

Chipinge District Development Coordinator (DDC) William Mashava said that one person and seven cattle were struck by lightning while five school blocks had their roofs blown off in Chipinge.

"Preparations for the effects of cyclone Freddy are currently underway in almost every ward and we sympathise with families who have lost their loved ones and their livestock," he said.

Mashava added that they have received vehicles for transportation from development partners based on past experiences where they could not reach affected areas for possible evacuation and assistance to affected families after roads became impassable.

The Chimanimani DDC Joseph Manyurapasi said that in his district one person was struck by lightning while two schools were badly damaged.

"We have already warned our communities of the impending tropical storm and almost 90 evacuation centres have been identified across the district," he said.

"We have also activated our district command centre with members on standby to respond to any emergencies during the disaster," he added.

Manicaland was hit hard by cyclone Idai and families who were evacuated in 2018 have still not relocated as they have resisted and insisted that they want to rebuild their homes in areas which were affected.

In another separate incident in Shamva, one man has been confirmed dead after a tree he was hiding under was uprooted when heavy rains struck and it fell, killing him on the spot.

The Civil Protection Unit has warned people to stop hiding under trees during heavy rains and to evacuate from low lying areas.