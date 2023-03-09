Mozambique: Freddy Returns, Raising Alert in Mozambique

Maputo — The Mozambican Meteorology Institute (INAM) has warned that cyclone Freddy, classified so far as moderate, is expected to gain strength this Monday in the Mozambique Channel.

Contrary to all expectations, the storm did not dissipate as it moved across southern Mozambique, towards the Zimbabwean border, after making landfall on the coast of Inhambane province on 24 February.

Instead it reversed its direction, and is back over the Mozambique Channel, where it poses a threat to shipping.

The storm, says the INAM alert, will continue to move at a speed of 13 kilometres per hour "towards the southwest coast of Madagascar and may reach the stage of a severe tropical storm on Monday.'

INAM forecasts the continued occurrence of strong winds, which, according to the document, "could agitate the state of the sea and generate waves up to 10 meters high.'

In addition, INAM predicts heavy rains over the Mozambique Channel. Due to the situation, the authorities have recommended taking precautionary and safety measures.