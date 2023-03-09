Mozambique: Freddy Returns, Raising Alert in Mozambique

6 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Meteorology Institute (INAM) has warned that cyclone Freddy, classified so far as moderate, is expected to gain strength this Monday in the Mozambique Channel.

Contrary to all expectations, the storm did not dissipate as it moved across southern Mozambique, towards the Zimbabwean border, after making landfall on the coast of Inhambane province on 24 February.

Instead it reversed its direction, and is back over the Mozambique Channel, where it poses a threat to shipping.

The storm, says the INAM alert, will continue to move at a speed of 13 kilometres per hour "towards the southwest coast of Madagascar and may reach the stage of a severe tropical storm on Monday.'

INAM forecasts the continued occurrence of strong winds, which, according to the document, "could agitate the state of the sea and generate waves up to 10 meters high.'

In addition, INAM predicts heavy rains over the Mozambique Channel. Due to the situation, the authorities have recommended taking precautionary and safety measures.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.