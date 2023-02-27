Somalia: Demonstration Against the Las'anod War Held in the US

VOA
Las Anod.
25 February 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Washington — An estimated 200 people staged a protest on Friday in the United States, against Somaliland's attacks in Lasanod city, which claimed the lives of over 100 people since December.

The rally took place outside the Djibouti embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Washington, and was held by Somali-Americans hailing from Sool, Sanaag and Ayn [SSC].

They called on the US to put pressure on Somaliland to stop offensive against Lasanod, and withdraw its troops from the Sool region which has been the flash-point of the conflict.

The protest in Washington DC came a day after a delegation from the US embassy in Mogadishu, led by Chargé d'Affaires Tim Trenkle met with Somaliland president Muse Bihi and opposition leaders in Hargeisa.

"Frank held discussions with Somaliland President Muse Bihi about the tragic loss of lives and violence in Lasanod. The United States joins the international community in calling for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire & unhindered humanitarian access," said the US Embassy in Somalia.

The US diplomatic called for an "immediate" unconditional cease-fire in Lasanod.

The UN security council held last week a meeting on Somalia that mainly focused on the fighting between Somaliland forces and local militias that have been ongoing for the past three weeks in Lasanod.

The Lasanod violence has killed more than 100 people, including women and children from both sides as well as forced more than 200,000 of persons to flee from their houses.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.