Somalia: Demonstration Against the Las'anod War Held in the US

Washington — An estimated 200 people staged a protest on Friday in the United States, against Somaliland's attacks in Lasanod city, which claimed the lives of over 100 people since December.

The rally took place outside the Djibouti embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Washington, and was held by Somali-Americans hailing from Sool, Sanaag and Ayn [SSC].

They called on the US to put pressure on Somaliland to stop offensive against Lasanod, and withdraw its troops from the Sool region which has been the flash-point of the conflict.

The protest in Washington DC came a day after a delegation from the US embassy in Mogadishu, led by Chargé d'Affaires Tim Trenkle met with Somaliland president Muse Bihi and opposition leaders in Hargeisa.

"Frank held discussions with Somaliland President Muse Bihi about the tragic loss of lives and violence in Lasanod. The United States joins the international community in calling for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire & unhindered humanitarian access," said the US Embassy in Somalia.

The US diplomatic called for an "immediate" unconditional cease-fire in Lasanod.

The UN security council held last week a meeting on Somalia that mainly focused on the fighting between Somaliland forces and local militias that have been ongoing for the past three weeks in Lasanod.

The Lasanod violence has killed more than 100 people, including women and children from both sides as well as forced more than 200,000 of persons to flee from their houses.