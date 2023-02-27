Somalia: Clashes Continue in Lasanod Amid Growing Calls for Ceasefire

Las Anod — A fierce fighting is going on in the city of Lasanod, the capital of Sool region, between the Somaliland army and the local people.

Saturday's fighting erupted at a military base where the commander of the Somaliland army in the region General Mahad Anbashe with reports he escaped and now on the run.

The local forces known as SCC also seized a cache of weapons such as communication, AK-47s and armored vehicles of the Somaliland stationed in Gulwadiyasha outpost.

Somaliland earlier said that its army was attacked, and it defended itself against groups that it called "terrorists".

The camp was the main target that the local fighters wanted to occupy for weeks of clashes. Its capture deals a major blow to Somaliland troops.

At least 112 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded in fierce fighting in the town of Lasanod as US, UN and EU call for immediate secession of the hostilities.

UNHCR said more than 60,000 Somali people have fled to Ethiopia after an escalation in fighting in the town, which lies in the disputed border between Somaliland and Puntland.