Nigeria: Another Bonus of N127m Awaits Osimhen If He Scores More Nine Goals

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen stands to reap an additional bonus of Ꞓ260,000 (about N127million @ official exchange rate of N487 to Ꞓ1) if he achieves the 30-goal mark for Napoli at the end of the 2022/2023 football season in Italy.

Osimhen, 24, has already clocked 19 goals in 20 Italian Serie A games while also contributing two goals to Napoli in their UEFA Champions League campaign.

The 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup winner in Chile, is on a weekly Ꞓ93,000 pay at the Parthenopeans he joined from Lille of France two years ago. He's on contract till June 30, 2025 with Napoli.

According to Italian top media outlet, La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nigerian international who has already picked up a Ꞓ130,000 bonus pay cheque (about N64million) after reaching the 20-goal mark when he scored in Napoli's 2-0 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 penultimate week, is believed to be capable of the milestone

It revealed further that Osimhen has an additional bonus clause of Ꞓ260,000 if he's able to achieve the 30-goal record in the 2022/23 season.

"He (Osimhen) has already achieved his first contractual bonus, which included a Ꞓ130,000 bonus upon reaching 20 goals. But at this rate, Victor risks making blows because the same figure starts at the 25th and also at the 30th goals," La Gazzetta hello Sport hinted in a report published at the weekend.

"Objectives that become decidedly within the reach of a great striker who has achieved these 21 goals in just 25 games. There are at least 15 challenges ahead and probably they can become 17, dreaming of being able to reach 20, which would mean going to play the Champions League final in Istanbul," the medium further stressed on the in-form leading marksman in Italy.

With Osimhen's red-hot form for Napoli this season, it remains doubtful if any of the top clubs in England will not lure the Nigerian away to the English Premier League with irresistible offer in summer transfer window.

Already, Manchester United appear to be the front runner in the race to bring Osimhen to the English league considered the ultimate for any footballer.

Old Trafford big wigs are believed ready to shell out as much as 120 million pounds for Osimhen.

Although the Nigerian has not ruled out leaving Napoli, he however insists that his priority for now is helping the Parthenopeans win their first trophy in 30 years.