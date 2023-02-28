Nigeria: #NigeriaDecides2023 - NSCIA Cautions Political, Religious Leaders Against Provocative, Unguarded Comments

The NSCIA urges INEC to remain undistracted and committed to its duty to the end.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Tuesday cautioned political leaders and actors against making provocative and unguarded statements capable of dragging the country into unnecessary conflict and anarchy.

The NSCIA spoke hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the collation of results of the February 25 presidential election progressed.

They accused the electoral body of compromise and fraud, a charge the agency has rejected, saying anyone who has verifiable evidence of malpractices in the election should bring it forward for necessary actions.

But in a statement by its Deputy Secretary General, Salisu Shehu, and Director of Administration, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, on Tuesday, the NSCIA urged INEC to remain focused on its assignment. It also counselled political and religious leaders to avoid comments and actions capable of derailing the ongoing electoral exercise and plunge Nigeria into anarchy.

"While reckless statements from inconsequential individuals can be easily ignored, this is not so of those from respected political and religious leaders," the NSCIA, which is the apex Islamic body in Nigeria, said.

"It is important that patriotic and well-meaning Nigerian leaders should support unrelenting adherence to process and procedure in the on-going electoral process.

"This is because any inclination to unprocedural decision or action at this critical time is a direct call for anarchy which will not yield any positive outcome to the Nation.

"Meanwhile, the NSCIA counsels the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain undistracted and committed to its duty until it discharges it to its logical conclusion.

"All Nigerians, particularly Muslims are urged to, no matter the level of provocation from certain quarters, remain calm and prayerful.

"May Almighty Allah keep our country stable and peaceful."