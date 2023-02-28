Nigeria: #NigeriaDecides2023 - Atiku Wins in Sokoto

The State Collation Officer and Vice-chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kabiru Bala, presented the results in Sokoto on Tuesday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won Saturday's presidential election in Sokoto State.

He said Atiku polled 288,679 votes while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 285,444 votes.

Mr Bala said Labour Party's (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, scored 6,568 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP got 1,300 votes.

Also, the Presidential Candidates of Accord Party (A) scored 115 votes, Action Alliance (AA) got 110 votes, AAC 128 votes, ADC 486 votes, ADB 1,105 votes and APGA 808 votes.

Others are APM 273 votes, APP 219 votes, BP 126 votes, NRM 681 votes, PRP 324 votes, SDP 120 votes, YPP 175 votes and ZLP 208 votes.

He gave the state's total registered voters as 2,037,024, the number of accredited voters as 619,492 voters, total votes cast as 607,890, valid votes as 586,815, and 21,015 votes were rejected.

Mr Bala further said 133 registration areas were cancelled during the process, which affected 271 polling units, involving 254,902 voter cards collected out of 301, 299 registered voters.