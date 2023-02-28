Nigeria: #NigeriaDecides2023 - Ned Nwoko Wins Senatorial Election in Delta

Nwoko of the PDP defeated the incumbent senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, who is a candidate of the APC.

Chinedu Nwoko (also known as Ned Nwoko) was on Monday declared the winner of the senatorial election in Delta North District, Delta State.

He was a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nwoko polled a total of 92,514 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Kennedy Kanma, who polled 86,121 votes and the candidate of All Progressives Congress, Peter Nwaoboshi, who scored 36,816 votes.

Mr Nwaoboshi is the incumbent senator for the district.

The Returning Officer, Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, announced the results at the INEC collation centre in Oshimili South Local Government Area in Asaba.

However, the Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency on the platform of PDP, lost his election to the LP candidate, Ngozi Okolie.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Elumelu, who is representing Oshimili North/Oshimili South/Aniocha North/South, ran for the fourth term in the House of Representatives.

Ms Okolie, who contested for the seat on the platform of Democratic Peoples Party in 2015, emerged victorious with a total of 53,879 votes to defeat Elumelu who polled 33,456 votes and Tony Nwaka of APC who scored 11,712 votes.

The Returning Officer, Kenneth Ibe, who announced the result at the collation centre in Oshimili South Local Government Area, Asaba, said that Okolie was declared winner, having satisfied the requirements.

The Director-General, Ned Nwoko Campaign Council, Pascal Adigwe, in an interview, hailed the electioneering process and lauded INEC for the hitch-free and peaceful election.

He admitted that the election was keenly contested, and thanked God for Mr Nwoko's emergence as the winner.

(NAN)