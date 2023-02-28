Nigeria: Traditional Ruler Shot Dead in Ebonyi

The victim, Igbokwe Ewa, was attacked and killed in his residence on Monday evening.

Gunmen, suspected to be political thugs, have shot dead the chairperson of Ezza North Traditional Rulers Council in Ebonyi State.

The victim, Igbokwe Ewa, was attacked and killed in his residence on Monday evening.

The Commissioner for Information in Ebonyi State, Uchenna Orji, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Orji, a lawyer, said the traditional ruler was shot dead for his refusal to support an unnamed candidate during the 25 February presidential and National Assembly election in the state.

The information commissioner said Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State was aware that "a number of candidates have been making provocative and inciting statements about the election results" in the state.

"His excellency the governor is directing the whole security apparatus of the state to move into Ezza North for a rescue mission. Anybody whose hand is in the killing of His Highness (Ewa) must be arrested immediately," Mr Orji said.

Mr Umahi, the commissioner said, has appealed to leaders in the state and candidates of various political parties dissatisfied with the outcome of the Saturday polls to forward their petitions to the Independent National Electoral Commission or security agencies, instead of making "inciting statements that could generate crisis in the state."

"The governor of Ebonyi State warns that no position in life is worth the life of another person," he stated.

'No inciting press conference, social media posts'

Mr Orji said the governor has resolved that anyone holding a press conference or making posts on social media to incite people will be held responsible for any outbreak of crisis in the state.

He said the governor has also appealed to the people of the state, especially the youths, "not to be used to take the life of another person."

"Please, we have no alternative to peace in Ebonyi State," he added.

When contacted on Tuesday morning, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Chris Anyanwu, said he would not be able to give details of the incident because he was deployed outside the state for election duties.