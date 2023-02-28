Nigeria: #NigeriaDecides2023 - Rivers Collation Officer Adjourns Collation Over Alleged Threat to Life

There have been reports of attacks and suppression of voters in Rivers State.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Officer for the presidential election in Rivers State, south-south Nigeria, has adjourned the collation of results over an alleged threat to his life by some supporters of a political party.
The Collation Officer, Charles Adias, a professor and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Otuoke in Bayelsa State, announced the adjournment on Tuesday at the State Collation Centre in Port Harcourt, Channels TV reported.
The professor declined to disclose the names of those threatening his life despite the appeal from the Commissioner of Police in the State, Aderemi Adeoye.
He, however, insisted that he would not proceed until the resident electoral commissioner in the state addressed some of the issues - faulty Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) - raised by those threatening him.
According to Channels TV, results had been collated from 21 out of the 23 local government areas of the state.
The remaining two local government areas are Obio-Akpor where Governor Nyesom Wike hails from and Degema, home of his deputy, Ipalibo Banigo.
See the results below as published by Channels TV:
1. AHOADA WEST LGA
APC 3443
LP 4634
PDP 2582
NNPP 11
2. TAI LGA
APC 9442
LP 485
PDP 1506
NNPP 18
3. OPOBO-NKORO LGA
APC 5701
LP 2093
PDP 1542
NNPP 06
4. ELEME LGA
APC 8,368
LP 7,529
PDP 2,391
NNPP 82
5. EMOUHA LGA
APC 9,145
LP 4,923
PDP 5,242
NNPP 18
6. GOKANA LGA
APC 10,122
LP 2,115
PDP 8,484
NNPP 31
7. OMUMA LGA
APC 6,328
LP 2,154
PDP 1,293
NNPP 13
8. BONNY LGA
APC 2,708
LP 10,488
PDP 2,406
NNPP 87
9. ABUA-ODUAL LGA
APC 5,653
LP 1,663
PDP 4,685
NNPP 09
10. OYIGBO LGA
APC 16,630
LP 10,784
PDP 1,046
NNPP 107
11. ASARI-TORU LGA
APC 14,483
LP 2,094
PDP 4,476
NNPP 09
12. ANDONI LGA
APC 3,306
LP 2,324
PDP 4,614
NNPP 18
13. OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI LGA
APC 6057
LP 21,883
PDP 4,099
NNPP 109
14. AKUKU-TORU LGA
APC 3,182
LP 1,700
PDP 3,131
NNPP 14
15. IKWERRE LGA
APC 9,609
LP 8,752
PDP 4,869
NNPP 58
16. OKRIKA LGA
APC 2,729
LP 4,018
PDP 8,476
NNPP 34
17. OGU-BOLO LGA
APC 2,428
LP 1,209
PDP 3,187
NNPP 07
18. KHANA LGA
APC 7,649
LP 1,704
PDP 5,483
NNPP 47
19. ETCHE LGA
APC 8368
LP 11,232
PDP 5,919
NNPP 78
20. PORT HARCOURT CITY LGA
APC 5,562
LP 62,451
PDP 7,203
NNPP 301
21. AHOADA EAST LGA
APC 8,066
LP 5,379
PDP 2,358
NNPP 58