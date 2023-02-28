Nigeria: #NigeriaDecides2023 - Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Cross River

28 February 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Cross River State.

Mr Obi polled 179,917 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 130,520 votes.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP came third in the state with 95,425 votes.

Based on the results collated so far, Messrs Obi, Tinubu and Atiku are the three top contenders among the 18 presidential candidates that contested the presidential election.

According to official results tabulated by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Tinubu has an initial lead over the others.

