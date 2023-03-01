Nigeria: Tinubu to Atiku, Obi, Others - Let's Team Up to Make Nigeria Great

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has extended olive branch to fellow contestants- of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and others to join him as a team in making Nigeria a great nation.

Tinubu made the call in his acceptance speech after he was declared winner of Saturday's presidential election by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

18 political parties contested the February 25th Presidential Election in which INEC declared Bola Tinubu as the winner having polled 8, 794, 726 votes while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came second with 6,984, 520 votes, Peter Obi of the Labour Party was third with 6, 101, 533 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP distance fourth with 1, 496, 687 votes.

The APC candidate reminded other contestants that Nigeria is the only country they could call their own.

The statemnt read: "I cease this opportunity to appeal to my fellow contestants to let us team up together. This is the only nation we have.

"It is one country that we must build together. We'll work together to put broken pieces together. We must work for the unity, happiness and harmony of Nigeria.

"We must not act like that orchestra that has no conductor. We have elected a conductor. Let's collaborate.

"My standing out here is to thank Nigerians for choosing me to serve as your president. From my heart, I say thank you very much.

"Whether you are BATFIELD, ATIKULATE, OBIDIENT, or KWANKWASIYA, you voted and struggled for a better Nigeria; I thank you for participating in Democracy.

"Renewed hope has landed in Nigeria; I represent that promise, and with your support, that promise will be achieved.

"I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to Democracy and his wife and the entire family. They keep their eyes on the ball, committed, patriotic and firm.

"You, the progressive governors, have many opportunities to betray the party; despite this, you made it possible for me to victory. I can not intentionally let you down.

"Let's team up together; it is our only country.

"Let's collaborate to make a symphony to improve the Nation".

"To the Youths, I hear you loud and clear; we are going together to improve the country. I will pay undivided attention to your education. Education loans will be available, and no more strikes. Our universities will have autonomy. I know where it pains; believe me, you will see the reward for electing me".

He described Nigeria as a country performing wonders in other countries, saying "we can do it here."

"I promise I will work with you to make Nigeria a destination of coming home to contribute to the development of our nation," he added.