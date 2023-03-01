Liberia: 'Govt Didn't Abandon Beach and Water Ways Projects'

__Mayor Bedell Fahn Disclose

The Mayor of Brewerville Mr. Bedell Fahn has refuted information circulating in the public that the CDC-led government has abandoned or is playing lip service with the beach and waterways projects across Montserrado and its environs.

" I really don't think that the government is playing lip service with the issues regarding the beach and water ways projects between now to next month good news will come up about the project."

Mayor Fahn made the statement here recently at a one-day peace tournament organized by the Liberia Maritime Authority or LiMA through its volunteer workers of the beach and waterways projects in Brewerville electoral District 17.

He said that no major work is said to be going on due to few reasons, but there are plans by the government to begin the beach and waterways projects across Montserrado and its environs shortly.

The Brewerville mayor told reporters that at no time did the government abandon the project as widely speculated.

" My concerned is about the young people who are unskilled, this project has been providing a livelihood for them."

Today, we all gather here to support our young people who are involved with the beach and waterways projects through a sports day," he adds.

I'm passionate about this project because of our brothers and sisters who are unskilled. This beach and waterways cleaning have been giving them a livelihood that's why there's a need for the government to immediately begin the project," Mayor Fahn continued.

He said once the unskilled young people are involved in something positive, the issues of crime will eventually reduce.

According to him, the hotel Africa facility which was abandoned is being given a facelift, something he said needs full support from relevant authorities to help ease the burden from the shoulders of the government.

"As we speak, we are calling on prominent individuals within the district to see reason in buttressing our efforts to galvanize tools for these young people who were cleaning our streets during the festive season and I think it's time that we give them the necessary support," he adds.

At the same time, the beach and waterways Project Coordinator George A. Young said the peace tournament was organized to promote unity among workers of the beach and waterways projects.

According to him, over the years there has been some division within the leadership thereby affecting the project. He said the workers were divided; some were in favor of the CDC government, while others were against. And this he said has affected the project over time.

" As we gear towards the conduct of the October 10 presidential and legislative elections, we want to give party leaders the opportunity to campaign for the second term bid of President Weah," Young said.

"You can't be supported by this government than you against them, we are there to support any sitting government that put bread on our table."

For his part, the Commissioner of the township of Virginia, Mr. TYe S. Weah extolled the government through the LiMA for reawakening the beach and waterways projects across the district.

According to Commissioner Weah, the young people of the district took it upon themselves to volunteer by cleaning up the various communities across the district. He said that is helping to give Brewerville township a decent facelift.

" I like to recommend to the government through the LiMA that those responsible for the beach and waterways projects should render assistance to the youth of district 17.," he added.