Liberia: CPP Vets for Vice Running Mate

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings, says a special CPP committee is currently vetting for a suitable running mate to be announced far before the 60 days timetable set by the National Elections Commission.

Cummings said besides qualifications and competency, other characteristics of a suitable Vice Standard Bearer would be a person with self-confidence and security, an experienced team player with background in both public and private sectors, young and energetic with origin from a vote-rich county, and an extrovert to compliment him since he is an introvert.

The CPP Standard Bearer said his preferred choice would be female, with good integrity, but noted, whoever fits these qualities and is considered suitable by the committee as his running mate will be announced at the party's convention later next month or latest April.

Cummings made the disclosure in response to questions, during an interview with SKTV, an online media, on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

On the question of 30 percent women participation in government, Cummings said, as a strong advocate for women, when elected President, he will ensure 40 percent women representation in the cabinet.

He said a Cummings administration will ensure full participation of all Liberians irrespective of political or party affiliations, ethnicity, and religion, noting that inclusion in government will be based solely on qualifications, competence, and good integrity.