Liberia: Road Rehabilitation Company Ends First Phase of Projects in Maryland

By Patrick N. Mensah, Maryland County

The Feeder Roads Rehabilitation company operating in Maryland County says it has ended the first phase of its project in the county.

The company's regional engineer Mason Sammy told reporters over the weekend the project targets federal road rehabilitation within Harper, Maryland County, Fish Town, River Gee County, Harper District, and the road leading to Old Sodoken District in Pleebo.

According to him, the first phase of the project has been completed and they're in the maintenance phase.

Engineer Sammy, however, noted that the roads' maintenance process has been offered as a contract to dwellers of the various local towns along the roads who have been trained to do the job.

He stressed that it's another way of empowering rural community dwellers, most especially young men, and women residing in the areas.

The Federal Roads Rehabilitation Southeastern Engineer specified that the current contract which he named "Afwork" is expected to last for two months - February to March 2023.

He disclosed that the Federal Roads Rehabilitation is a program that focuses on the reconditioning of federal roads in all rural parts of Liberia. He noted that it's been supported by the Swedish government through the Ministry of Public Works.

He maintained that the Fish Town road in Harper District and the Old Sodoken to Golobo road in Sodoken District are being targeted by the company.

The regional engineer urged the citizens of the county to help the government in terms of maintenance.

In response, the District Development Superintendent of Pleebo Sodoken District has landed the company and the Swedish government through the Ministry of Public Works.

Superintendent Emmanuel Quaih maintained that the road rehabilitation will serve as a total relief to residents of the town.