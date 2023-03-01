Nigeria: Launch of the National Emergency Maternal and Child Health Intervention Centre (NEMCHIC) By NPHCDA

blog

The Kano State Ministry of Health has announced the launch of the Kano State Action Plan for Health Security (KSAPHS), a comprehensive plan aimed at preventing, detecting, and responding to health emergencies in Kano State.

KSAPHS is the first of its kind in the entire nation and has been domesticated from the National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS). The plan combines efforts from various stakeholders, including the government, healthcare providers, civil society organizations, and the private sector, into one genuine cross-sectoral platform for strategic planning, implementation, advocacy, and financing.

With the launch of KSAPHS, Kano State is better equipped to respond to outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics.

Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, the Kano State Commissioner for Health, said, "The launch of KSAPHS is a significant milestone in the healthcare sector of Nigeria. It is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the healthcare system, particularly in times of health emergencies. We are better equipped to respond to outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics."

He further added, "KSAPHS is a comprehensive plan that outlines strategies, actions, and interventions for preventing, detecting, and responding to health emergencies in Kano State. It is a collaborative effort that involves various stakeholders, and we are grateful for their support."

The Kano State Ministry of Health is committed to building a resilient healthcare system that can withstand any health emergency, and the launch of KSAPHS is a significant step towards achieving this goal.