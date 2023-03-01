Liberia: LFA Suspends Referee Konah

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has suspended FIFA-badged referee Stanley Nush Konah, Jr. from all footballing activities for a month.

It followed a complaint filed against Konah by Heaven Eleven on 13 February.

The referee committee, which conducted an investigation, said Konah embarrassed the LFA when he prematurely called-off the Orange Cup match with LISCR FC at the Samuel Kanyon Doe sports complex practice pitch on 9 February.

The committee also dismissed other allegations raised against Konah.

George Momo, who was the fourth official, will continue the match from where it stopped with the kicks from the penalty mark with the same officials.

They include Gleekan Garteh (assistant referee #1), Johnny Duncan (assistant referee #2) and Walatee W. Williams (match commissioner).